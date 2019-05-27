Wild Jubilation As Methodist Girls Arrive Home

THERE were wild jubilation and tears of joy on the faces of students of Mamfe – Methodist Girls’ High School in the Akuapem North Municipal of the Eastern Region as they welcomed home the school’s Robofest winning team.

The team was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport and led to their school with a motorcade.

The students won the 2019 World ROBOFEST Competition held in Michigan, the United States of America.

Upon arrival, the team was congratulated by the school’s authorities.

Meanwhile, the School has planned a couple of activities to honour the students.

