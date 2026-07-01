Woman Disguised As ‘Ghost’

Suspect with her white cloth

Residents of Agric Junction in the Kwadaso Municipality, Ashanti Region, were left stunned after a woman was allegedly caught breaking into the room of her late friend while dressed as a ghost.

The suspect, identified as Nana Akua, was apprehended after neighbours noticed suspicious movement in the room of a 31-year-old woman who died a few weeks ago.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened in the evening when residents entered the room and found Nana Akua wrapped in a white cloth covering her head and body, allegedly removing the deceased’s clothes from her wardrobe.

When questioned, she reportedly claimed her late friend’s ghost had been appearing to her at night. She said she consulted a fetish priest who instructed her to take the deceased’s clothes for a ritual to end the hauntings.

Residents, however, were not convinced. Their alarm drew a large crowd to the scene. Some residents alleged the act had fuelled suspicions that she might have been involved in her friend’s death, suggesting she wanted the clothes to ward off the deceased’s spirit or prevent revenge.

Police say these claims remain unverified and have not established any link between the suspect and the death. Nana Akua was handed over to the Dechemuoso Police and remains in custody assisting with investigations.

Police said they are working to determine her motive, whether she acted alone, and the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Family members described the act as shocking, disrespectful and disturbing.

They insisted Nana Akua and the deceased had a cordial relationship before her death and have appealed to police for a thorough investigation. The deceased was chairperson of an association, with Nana Akua serving as her deputy, a fact that has further surprised members of the group.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi