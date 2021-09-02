“Work to revamp the timber industry “- Deputy Lands Minister Charges Industry Players

The Deputy Minister with the team at a round table discussion

A Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Benito Owusu-Bio has asked the newly inaugurated timber revamping Committee to work assiduously and develop comprehensive recommendations to support the government to improve the performance of the industry.

The 11-member Committee, he said, has a huge task in supporting efforts to regain the past glory of the once vibrant timber industry by generating employment for Ghanaians and helping to attract the needed revenue for the country.

The Deputy Minister stated this when he addressed members of the Committee at a two-day workshop in Adukrom in the Okere District of the Eastern Region.

The Deputy Minister underscored the importance of the timber industry adding that the time has come for it to be revamped to support the Ghanaian economy.

He indicated that members of the Committee were assembled to fashion out appropriate recommendations and submit reports to the sector Minister for onwards considerations and adoption by Cabinet.

He also touched on high access for carbon credit, saying “we want to have a common template for all stakeholders.”

The Chairman of the Committee, Andrew Adjei Yeboah pledged the team’s support to the Ministry and promised to work toward the development of well-thought-out and implementable recommendations that could assist the recovery of the industry.

Ghana’s timber industry provides jobs and incomes for numerous local communities, thus, the government intends to aggressively pursue and enhance the living standards of Ghanaians at all levels.

The 11 member Committee consists of Andrews Adjei Yeboah, Dr Kwame A. Adam, John Allotey, Nana Dwoumoh Sarpong, Richard Nsenkyire, Edward Obiaw, and Chris Berko.

The rest are Alhassan Attah Madam Edith Abraquah, Peter Zorimezo, Hugh Brown.

BY Daniel Bampoe