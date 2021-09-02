President Akufo-Addo On Two-Day Tour of Western Region

President Nana Akufo-Addo will undertake a two-day working visit to Western Region as part of his “Thank You Tour”.

The President is expected in the resource endowed region tomorrow September 3, and would be paying a courtesy call on Dompim Chief at his Palace.

He would later be commissioning the Narubizi Rubber Factory under the 1D1F in the Wassa East District.

Subsequently, he would pay a courtesy call on the Acting Paramount Chief of Shama at Yabiw in the Shama District.

He would hold a meeting with Nzema Chiefs at Nzema Manle in Esiama in the Ellembelle District.

While in the Shama District, President Akufo-Addo would be visiting the Keda Ghana Ceramics Company Limited in Aboadze, producers of Twyford Ceramic Tiles to commission the Phase Three of the factory while cutting the sod for commencement of Phase Four.

On Saturday, September 4, the President would inspect Dixcove Landing Beach in Ahanta West Municipality.

He would later cut sod for commencement of Takoradi-Tarkwa road in Tarkwa, in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.

President would also carry out an inspection of the Polyclinic at Bogoso in the Prestea-Huni Valley District.

President Akufo-Addo would pay a courtesy call on the Chief at the Wassa Akropong Chief’s Palace in Wassa Amenfi East District and then leave for Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region.