I Will Fight Corruption With Digitalisation – Bawumia Tells Ghanaians

Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia

The 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia says he will fight corruption through digitization if elected as President.

According to him, his government is determined to take the fight against corruption to another notch by employing various techniques, including the building of anti-corruption systems and greater application of technology.

Dr Bawumia said this when speaking to leaders of the Christian Community in the Western Region as part of his two-day campaign tour in the Region.

According to him, the introduction of the Ghana Card has, for instance, helped to clear ghost names on the government’s payroll and the SSNIT payroll.

He explained the benefits of the Government’s digitization agenda in the fight against corruption, adding “We are putting in place digital systems to reduce the opportunities for corruption. Such measures are beginning to yield positive fruits, and we are confident that this is the way to go.”

He explains further the digitization agenda, which includes the National Identification System, Digital Postal Address System, Paperless Port Systems, E-Justice Systems, pensions, and insurance data, digitized land registry and Mobile Money Interoperability System, will together enhance transparency and accountability and improve the efficiency of many government agencies in terms of service delivery and ultimately help to prevent and eliminate corruption.”

He further emphasized that “I believe that I can do something for Ghana. I believe that God uses everybody he wants to use to change society. I believe that something good can come from Walewale and if God says that if it should come from Walewale, it will come from Walewale”.

Dr. Bawumia is continuing his two-day visit to the Western Region and will proceed to the Western North Region on May 3rd to continue his Regional Campaign Tour.

-BY Daniel Banpoe