Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei Launches “Best Teacher Award” Scheme

The 2024 NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Okaikwei North Constituency and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei has unveiled an inspiring initiative to honour and motivate educators and support non-teaching staff in both private and public schools within her constituency.

This initiative, titled the “Best Teacher Award” Scheme, aims to recognize the dedication and hard work of teachers and non-teaching staff members who play a pivotal role in shaping the educational landscape of Okaikwei North.

In a media briefing, Ms. Asiamah-Adjei underscored the importance of expressing gratitude to educators for their tireless efforts in nurturing the minds of the next generation.

She emphasized that while providing educational facilities is crucial, it is equally essential to ensure that teachers feel appreciated and motivated to continue delivering their best.

According to her, the award scheme is a token of appreciation for the tireless efforts of teachers over the years, adding that the inclusivity of the initiative, encompasses educators from both private and public schools within the constituency.

In addition to launching the Best Teacher Award Scheme, Dokua also highlighted her collaboration with the Educational Directorate of Okaikwei North to organize mock examinations for all Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates within the constituency.

“I am committed to providing extra class lessons for all BECE candidates in the constituency,” Dokua reiterated.

She emphasized that the awards would be based on merit, devoid of any political affiliations, to ensure fairness and impartiality in the selection process.

As a demonstration of her unwavering support for education, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei presented an undisclosed financial contribution to the educational directorate to facilitate the organizing of the mock exams for all BECE candidates.

Cynthia Abomi, the Municipal Educational Director for Okaikwei North, commended Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei for her visionary leadership in initiating the Best Teacher Award Scheme.

The Best Teacher Award Scheme features various categories, including the Overall Best Teacher of Okaikwei North, Best English Teacher, Best Maths Teacher, Administrative Teacher, Best ICT Teacher, and Best Social Studies Teacher, among others, which aims to foster a culture of appreciation and recognition for the invaluable contributions of educators within the constituency.

