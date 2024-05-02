Cocoa Smuggler Caged Seven Years

A man, identified as Issifu Nyandi has been sentenced by the Odumase Krobo Circuit in the Eastern Region to a 7-year jail term after being found guilty of attempting to smuggle bags of cocoa beans from Ghana to neighbouring Togo.

The accused was convicted on his own plea, by the Presiding Judge, Kwesi Apiatse Abaiddu after he was arrested with the cocoa beans on Wednesday, April 24, by the Anti-Cocoa Smuggling Taskforce.

The arrest was made while on board a Ho-bound Ford Transit Bus with registration number GG-2749-21, to transport them to the Republic of Togo.

Presenting the facts to the court, the Prosecution said on Friday, April, 26, the Anti-Cocoa Smuggling Taskforce, upon a tip-off, intercepted the said bus around 5pm and upon thorough search, six bags of cocoa beans, concealed in poly sacks were subsequently retrieved. Upon interrogation, the accused, Issifu, claimed ownership of the contrabands.

According to the prosecution, the accused bought the cocoa beans from Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital and transported them to Tudu in Accra to cart them to the Republic of Togo to sell.

However, upon tip-off, the Taskforce swiftly arrested him whilst on board the bus and subsequently handed him over to the Akosombo Police on the same day.

The Prosecution continues that upon further investigations, Issifu was arraigned before the Odumase Krobo Circuit court and charged with offences of Purchase of Cocoa without authority contrary to S4 of Ghana Cocoa Board Act, 1984(PNDCL81).

“Attempting to smuggle cocoa beans contrary to S317 (i) of the Criminal and Other Offences Act 1960(Act29) and attempting to export cocoa beans which have not been inspected, graded and sealed by an Inspector of cocoa, contrary to S 3 of Cocoa Industry Regulations Act, 1968(NLCD278)”.

The accused therefore pleaded guilty to the offences and was subsequently convicted on his plea by the Presiding Judge to seven years in prison.

-BY Daniel Bampoe