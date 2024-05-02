LilWin, Martha Ankomah In Court Over Defamation Case

Actor, LilWin, has said he has been in court twice with actress Martha Ankomah as he provided an update on his ongoing legal dispute with the actress.

According to him, they have attended court sessions on two separate occasions, indicating their commitment to resolving the matter through legal channels.

He expressed optimism about the progress made so far, suggesting that a favourable resolution might be on the horizon.

“We’ve been to court twice. The details are being kept confidential, and we’ve made it clear that any blogger who leaks information about the case will face legal action,” LilWin stated in a YouTube video by ExpressGh TV, emphasizing their mutual agreement to maintain privacy regarding the legal proceedings.

Despite the legal battle, LilWin expressed admiration for Martha’s acting talent, revealing his intention to cast her in an upcoming film project.

He underscored his respect for her skills and indicated his desire to collaborate with her in the future.

“The path to resolving this dispute looks promising. Martha’s acting prowess is something I truly respect. Once everything is settled, I plan to involve her in my next film endeavour. I’ll personally discuss the script with her, and we’ll share her decision with everyone,” LilWin affirmed.

The legal dispute between LilWin and Martha Ankomah stems from an incident on February 8, 2024, when LilWin took to social media to criticize Martha for allegedly turning down roles in the Kumawood film industry. Martha subsequently filed a legal claim against LilWin, accusing him of defamation and seeking restitution of GHC5 million for the damage to her reputation.

The case has drawn attention due to the involvement of two prominent figures in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, with fans eagerly awaiting further developments in the legal proceedings