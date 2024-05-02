Rema & I Chose Collaboration Over Beef- Fireboy DML

Nigerian artist Fireboy DML has said he and his counterpart, Rema, made to collaborate rather than engage in beef, a move that defied fans’ expectations.

Explaining their choice, Fireboy emphasized their forward-thinking approach, stating, “Myself and Rema are the two leading [Afrobeats] artists of our generation. We came together and realized that instead of giving the fans what they want which is beef, let’s collaborate. Because we are too advanced for this stuff.”

In an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro, Fireboy highlighted their focus on creating meaningful music, stating, “We didn’t even give them a club banger, we made proper music. We have five more collaborations.”

The duo, who rose to stardom in the same year, faced comparisons on social media. However, these comparisons waned after Fireboy featured Rema on a track titled ‘Compromise,’ featured on his third studio album, ‘Playboy.’

The collaborative effort between Fireboy and Rema signalled that they were on good terms, putting an end to any speculations of rivalry or tension between them.