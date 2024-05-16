King Promise Eyes Artiste Of The Year

King Promise

Ghanaian Afrobeat musician, King Promise is confident he will clinch the coveted award, the Artiste of the Year, on the night of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) slated for June 1 in Accra.

King Promise, in an interview on New Day, said together with his team, they have been able to come up with incredible works not just for the year under review but even in the past years.

Although he acknowledged the good works of his competitors in the Artiste of the Year category, the ‘Terminator’ hitmaker stressed that he deserves to win the category.

“I feel like everybody who is in there is a worthy competitor, respect for everybody but I feel like my works speak for itself. Everyone can tell that we have really been putting in a lot of work…I am here to contribute my quota and gladly accept the Artiste of the Year at all cost,” he stated.

King Promise admitted to the growth of Ghana’s music industry, and applauded the Ghana Music Awards for the recognition it gives musicians for their hard work every year.

He has earned three nominations for this year’s TGMA; Artiste of the Year, International Collaboration of the Year and Most Popular Song of the Year.

Popular Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer, KillBeatz has also tipped King Promise as the best bet for the Artiste of the Year award at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for! To take Ghanaian music and African music to another level. And I’m so proud of King Promise. There is nobody else. He has to win it! If somebody else wins that award, I don’t know what they’re trying to say,” he said in an interview with Joy FM.