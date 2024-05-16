GIMA’s Rasagulla 4 Thrills Audience

The Dream Katchers performing at the event

The Accra Stadium was abuzz with excitement on Saturday night as Ghana Indian Malayali Association’s (GIMA) Rasagulla 4 unfolded, captivating attendees with a sensational blend of talent and cultural exchange.

Renowned Indian magician SAC Vasanth stole the show with his mesmerising magic, leaving spectators spellbound and eagerly anticipating each trick.

From the dynamic performances by The GIMA Team, ISKON, GTA, MMG, and various community and children’s groups to the soulful melodies of Team Rhythm n Soul and Mekha & Team, the event showcased the vibrant cultures of Ghana and India in all their glory.

The Thalam-Melam by Mr. Juliace & Team portrayed the mixing Indian rhythm of Bollywood songs to Ghanaian drum beats. The group dance by Sika Kokoo Band took the audience to a different level with Ghanaian drum beats and dance.

The crowd-favourite group dances by the Dream Katchers added an extra layer of excitement, creating an immersive experience for all in attendance.

At the end of the programme, there was a raffle draw with lots of prizes.

Hailed as a “Mela” of Indian and Ghanaian cultures, the event transcended generational boundaries, attracting attendees of all ages. The programme was inaugurated by the Indian High Commissioner Mr. Manish Gupta alongside GIMA office bearers President Santosh Nair, VP Aneesh, Secretary Santhosh KO, Joint Secretary Lijo John, and Treasurer Pradeep V Joseph, elevating the occasion to new heights.

As the evening drew to a close, the stadium erupted in cheers and applause, marking the culmination of a successful celebration of unity and diversity.

GIMA’s Rasagulla 4 not only entertained but also fostered cultural harmony and appreciation, leaving an indelible mark on all who attended.

For those who missed out, anticipation is high for the next installment of Rasagulla events, promising more magic, culture, and entertainment. Stay tuned for updates on GIMA’s future events, where magic meets culture in an enchanting fusion of entertainment.