National Security Ministry Denies Suspect In Kasoa Shooting

Benlord Ababio

The National Security Ministry has clarified that the suspect arrested over the fatal shooting involving a military officer at Kasoa Millennium City in the Central Region is not a national security operative.

In a statement released on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, the Ministry said the suspect, Benlord Ababio, is not a National Security operative as alleged by some persons on social media.

“The Ministry wishes to put on record that the suspect, Benlord Ababio, who’s currently in police custody, is not a staff of the Ministry of National Security,” the statement said.

“The public is therefore urged to disregard any news item that portrays the suspect as a staff of the Ministry of National Security.”

The police confirmed the arrest of the suspect on Wednesday, May 1. According to a statement issued by the police, the deceased was shot around 4:20 pm on Tuesday, April 30.

The police statement also mentioned that the police leadership is coordinating with the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces to investigate the matter further.

“The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident which occurred at Millennium City, Kasoa, in the Central Region, leading to the death of a soldier,” the statement said. “Preliminary Police investigation has established that the suspect, Benlord Ababio allegedly shot the soldier at Millennium City Kasoa on Tuesday, 30th April 2024, at about 4:20 pm. The victim sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital at Kasoa for medical attention. However, he was later pronounced dead by the medical authorities.”

The tragic incident unfolded when the deceased and his companions confronted individuals working on a piece of land they claimed belonged to them. Efforts to resolve the dispute at the Millennium City District Police Command were unsuccessful, leading to an escalation of tensions.

By Vincent Kubi