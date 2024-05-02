NPP Thanks All For Ejisu By-Election Victory

Justin Kodua Frimpong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued a statement expressing its gratitude to various stakeholders for their significant contributions to the successful outcome of the Ejisu by-election held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

In the statement released on Thursday, May 2, 2024, the NPP extended its appreciation to key figures who played pivotal roles in the election, including President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff, and Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako.

The party acknowledged their dedication and commitment to the electoral process.

The statement, signed by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, also recognized the Ashanti Regional Executives, Regional Chairmen of the Party, and the Campaign Team, as well as the constituency executives, Assembly Members, Electoral Area Coordinators, and Polling Station Executives for their tireless efforts.

Furthermore, the NPP expressed its gratitude to every individual who contributed to their victory in the by-election, emphasizing the collective effort that led to the positive outcome.

Additionally, the party commended the Ghana Police Service and the Electoral Commission (EC) for their diligent work in ensuring a transparent and well-managed election process.

Their efforts were instrumental in maintaining peace and order and ensuring that the democratic process was conducted smoothly.

In conclusion, the NPP reiterated its appreciation to all stakeholders and reaffirmed its commitment to serving the people of Ghana diligently. The party pledged to continue working tirelessly to fulfill its mandate and deliver on its promises to the nation.

