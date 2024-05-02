I’ll Contribute Positively To Ghana’s Progress – Bawumia

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, conveyed his unwavering belief in his potential to bring about positive change in Ghana during a meeting with the clergy in Takoradi.

As part of his Western regional campaign tour, Dr Bawumia shared his conviction that divine guidance could lead him towards this goal, emphasizing his commitment to serving the nation with purpose and dedication.

Speaking candidly at the gathering, Dr Bawumia expressed his resolute belief that he could make a meaningful impact on Ghana, highlighting his faith in God’s ability to work through individuals to effect societal transformation. “I believe that I can do something for Ghana…something good can come from Walewale, and if God wills it, it shall come to fruition from Walewale,” he affirmed.

In a plea for spiritual guidance and support, Dr Bawumia urged the clergy to intercede and safeguard the nation’s peace from being jeopardized by political interests. Emphasizing the importance of upholding peace and unity, he called for concerted efforts to prevent politicians from compromising the stability and harmony of the nation for their personal or political gains.

Reflecting on his upbringing and values instilled in him from his home, the Vice President underscored his deep respect for all religions and cultures.

Pledging to work hand in hand with the church, Dr Bawumia committed to collaborating with religious institutions to address the developmental challenges confronting Ghana and foster sustainable progress for all citizens.

As Dr Mahamudu Bawumia continues his campaign trail, his message of service, faith, and collaboration with religious communities resonates with his vision for a prosperous and harmonious Ghana.

The meeting in Takoradi serves as a testament to his dedication to working with diverse stakeholders towards the collective betterment of the nation.

By Vincent Kubi