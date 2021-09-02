YEA Gives Cash To Families of Deceased Beneficiaries

Jerry Osei Poku, ER NYA boss (right) presenting a cheque to one of the deceased beneficiaries fathers (left) as families looks on

The Eastern Regional Director of Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Jerry Osei-Poku on Thursday presented a cheque of GHC 5,000 each to the families of two deceased Beneficiaries of the Agency as part of its Beneficiaries Insurance Package.

The deceased, Asamoah Joe and Owusu Seth were beneficiaries under the Community Policing Assistance (CPA) module in the Akyemansa District of the Eastern Region.

This Insurance Package was created by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YEA, Justin Kodua Frimpong ESQ, and his management upon assumption of office in 2017 purposely to cushion families, especially dependents of beneficiaries who lose their lives or become incapacitated during their contractual period with the Agency.

The Insurance Package for the late Asamoah Joe was received by his father, Charles Asamoah whereas that of the late Owusu Seth was received by Michael Danso (Father).

The recipients after receiving the cheques expressed their appreciation to the management of the Agency for the timely financial support and continued efforts to help ameliorate the plights of the families.

BY Daniel Bampoe