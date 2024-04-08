WR GPRTU Plans Fare Hike Today

The Western Regional Secretariat of Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has declared its intention to increase transportation fares by 30 per cent effective today, Monday, April 8, 2024.

According to the secretariat, the decision follows a comprehensive survey conducted by the GPRTU, which revealed significant increase in the prices of spare parts and fuel, thereby increasing the operational costs of transport operators across the nation.

“The decision to increase transportation fares by 30 per cent reflects the GPRTU’s commitment to maintaining the viability of its members’ operations while striving to balance the interests of commuters,” the secretariat added.

It said despite the pressing concerns, the Ministry of Transport has allegedly shown little concern in engaging in a dialogue with the GPRTU to mitigate the impact on transport operators.

“It is of much interest for the public to know that, GPRTU had sought a meeting with the Ministry to discuss the challenges faced by transport operators and explore potential solutions to mitigate the impact on the transport sector,” the secretariat revealed.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Regional Secretariat of GPRTU.

The statement said the ministry’s alleged lack of cooperation to convene discussions has left GPRTU with no other choice but to independently proceed with the fare adjustment which will be a win-win for both the commuters and transport operators.

“The rising costs of spare parts and fuel pose a significant burden on transport operators, directly and adversely impacting their ability to provide affordable and sustainable transportation services to the public,” the statement indicated.

It, however mentioned that, the union remains open to constructive dialogue with the Ministry of Transport and other relevant stakeholders to find long-term solutions that will benefit both transport operators and passengers.

“In light of the impending fare adjustment, the GPRTU urges commuters to plan accordingly and anticipates their understanding during this period of increment.

“The union reiterates its openness to further engage in meaningful discussions with the Ministry of Transport to address the underlying issues affecting the transport sector and seek sustainable solutions for the benefit of all stakeholders,” the statement pointed out.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi