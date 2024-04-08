Stanbic Bank Hosts Iftar For Clients

Farihan Alhassan (left) interacting with some attendees at the event

Stanbic Bank hosted their Muslim clients to a session of fast breaking, otherwise known as Iftar in Accra.

The gesture was aimed at fostering unity, togetherness and appreciating the unique diversity of their Muslim clients and staff, an annual event on the bank’s calendar.

The event was attended by some Muslim clients, leaders of the Islamic community in Ghana, Muslim staff members, and executives of the bank.

The Head of Business and Commercial Clients, Farihan Alhassan, took the opportunity to emphasise the importance of togetherness as a community. He said, “It is a privilege to spend this important evening with all of you. Ramadan is a period of spiritual rejuvenation which promotes a heightened focus on devotion for guidance and blessings from Allah. As a bank, we are blessed to have you as a core part of our family. We are grateful to you for your prayers, and support over the years. Stanbic does not only care about your financial growth, but everything that concerns your general well-being; we are one family, and we will forever be.”

He added that, “At Stanbic Bank, we believe in celebrating diversity and fostering inclusion. That is why we join our Muslim brothers and sisters every year to break bread in the holy period. We are committed to finding new ways to support you in the precious journey of faith. As the period for the Hajj pilgrimage draws nearer, we are excited to extend our support to facilitate the Hajj operations. We remain grateful for the opportunity to serve you.”

To show his appreciation, Iddrisu Mohammed Osei, General Manager, Finance and Administration at Royal Crown Packaging, thanked the bank for their continuous support and for upholding the Iftar tradition. He said, “We express our heartfelt gratitude to Stanbic Bank for its unwavering support. While banks are often seen as business entities, Stanbic Bank has gone above and beyond, demonstrating a personal touch that extends beyond mere business transactions. Through this act of support, Stanbic Bank has shown genuine care and dedication to our cause. Thank you sincerely, and we hope that more institutions will be inspired to follow this example of genuine support and empathy.”

The session ended after the prayers and a light meal was shared. They were hosted at the Andani Centre of Excellence on the Spintex Road in Accra.