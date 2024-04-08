STMA Yet To Elect PM

Abdul Mumin Issah, MCE, STMA

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) is yet to elect a Presiding Member (PM) for its 9th Assembly after it was inaugurated on February 12, 2024.

The two rounds of voting could not produce a Presiding Member.

During the first round of voting, the Assembly member for Kojokrom, Napoleon Agyeman, had 31 votes as against 22 obtained by the Assembly member for Adiembra Electoral Area, Patrick Bempoh.

The second round of voting also failed to produce a Presiding Member. Candidate Patrick Bempoh reduced his 22 earlier votes to 20, while Napoleon Agyeman managed to increase his from 31 to 33, still falling short of the required 38 two-thirds majority votes.

As a result, the STMA adjourned the election of the Presiding Member for the next ten days in accordance with the Local Assembly requirement.

The assembly reconvened on February 19, 2024, but still failed to produce a Presiding Member.

After the voting at that meeting, Partick Bempoh, polled 18 while Napoleon Agyeman Oduro, had 36 votes.

Thus, none of the contestants secured the two-thirds majority of 38 votes to be declared a winner.

Meanwhile, before another round of voting was organised, Napoleon Agyeman Oduro insisted he won the election with 36 votes.

He explained that the three Members of Parliament in the metropolis who are part of the assembly, do not have voting rights, and therefore, they should not be included in the computation of two-thirds of the Assembly for voting.

He further stated that with the 54 members of voting rights at the Assembly, he won the Presiding Member position with 36 votes and declined not to participate in the last round of the election.

Notwithstanding his decision, the Electoral Commission proceeded with it. Patrick Bempoh garnered 19 votes, and Napoleon Agyeman Oduro had one vote.

The Coordinating Director of the assembly, Innocent Haligah said since the second meeting also failed to elect the Presiding Member, the two contestants had exhausted their chance, and that nominations will be opened for new contestants to compete for the PM position.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the STMA, John Laste has indicated that the Assembly is engaging in more consultation to help elect a Presiding Member for STMA’s 9th Assembly.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi