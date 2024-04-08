Calvary Baptist Church Holds Thanksgiving For Team Ghana

The Ghana Sports Movement, in collaboration with the Calvary Baptist Church of the Ghana Baptist Convention in Accra, has organised a thanksgiving service for Team Ghana following their successful outing at the 13th African Games.

Ghana hosted the African Games for the first time ever, and it turned out to be their most successful outing after winning 69 medals.

The thanksgiving service was aimed at giving thanks to God for a successful outing of the mega sporting event while recognising and encouraging Ghanaian young athletes to do more for themselves and the country at large.

Reverend Washington Komla Darke, Senior Pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church, said it was important for Ghanaians to support their sportsmen and women financially and spiritually for them to maintain their status.

He said Ghanaian sportsmen and women need the backing of the citizenry at all times, both at tournaments and training grounds, to perform better than their counterparts.

Rev. Darke said the Calvary Baptist Church was happy to host Team Ghana in their church for them to share their experiences during the 13th African Games and to pray for their success.

He reiterated the church’s readiness and commitment to partner with any Christian organisation in sports, like the Ghana Sports Movement, to morally and spiritually support Ghanaian sports and athletes to grow in their various fields.

Madam Abigail Akua Aseidua Mensah, the Co-Convenor of the Ghana Sports Movement, said they were grateful to the Local Organising Committee, especially the Chef de Mission, Mr. Ernest Danso, for opening their doors to share words of encouragement with the athletes.

She was elated about the sixth medal ranking of Team Ghana after winning 69 medals, which is the most successful outing by Ghana at the African Games.

Madam Mensah also rallied support for the athletes from Ghanaians and the government, as they quest to qualify for the Olympics, which is slated for Paris in July-August, 2024.

Mr. Kofi Kakraba Afful, immediate past convenor of the movement, noted that prayer is very important to the success of whatever we do.

He said the Ghana Sports Movement had supported Team Ghana during the Games with spiritual prayers at all its stages and believed that it was part of the main reasons why Ghanaian athletes have performed creditably.