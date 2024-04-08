Kwabena Kwakye Goes Home April 27

The Late Martin Kwabena Kwakye

Family of the late broadcaster, Martin Kwabena Kwakye, aka Wofa K.K., has set April 27, 2024 for his funeral.

This came to light when the family called on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House yesterday, to brief him about planned activities leading to the final interment of their kinsman.

The delegation was led by Reverend Emmanuel Agyei, Head Pastor of Awoshie Branch of Resurrection Power & Living Bread Ministries.

The funeral would take place at the forecourt of the State House, and the mortal remains would later be sent to Sekyere-Kwamang in the Ashanti Region where he would be laid to rest.

The family could not help thanking the President for the honour done Wofa K.K. when he was alive, by appointing him to the Board of the Ghana National Petroleum Authority (GNPC).

They also expressed appreciation to the President for making his Vice President and Chief of Staff to come and commiserate with them when K.K. died, as well as during the one-week observance.

President Akufo-Addo was equally full of praise for the late Wofa K.K.He credited him for being part of those who supported his course from opposition till date.

That, he said, was part of reasons why for the over seven years that he has served as President, it was only Wofa K.K. who got the opportunity to interview him.

For his death, he could not but say, “Man proposes but God disposes.”

He promised to be at the funeral to support the family to find a resting place for their kinsman.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent