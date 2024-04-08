Man Killed On His Farm

The deceased

A 28 YEAR old farmer has been found dead on his farm, just 24 hours after being declared missing by his family.

The dead man, who has only been identified as Junior, a resident of Agogo in the Ashanti Region, reportedly, visited his farm to work as usual on Friday.

Surprisingly, Junior did not return home on Friday so his family quickly lodged a complaint with the police and search for him commenced.

Barely 24 hours after being declared missing, Junior’s dead body was found in his own plantain farm at Kowereso Mebome Electoral area near Agogo.

According to eyewitnesses reports, if what they saw at the crime scene is anything to go by then the 28 year old farmer did not die a natural death.

They said Junior’s body was found motionless, with his face, facing downward, which alone gave a strong indication that perhaps he was killed.

They added that when the body was thoroughly searched, there were blood stains in his eyes and nose and both hands seemed to have been broken.

According to sources that visited the crime scene, clearly there was a struggle before Junior’s life was cruelly ended. Police in the area are probing the case.

The body has since been deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy to confirm the cause of death. No arrest has been made yet by the police.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi