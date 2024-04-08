Pick Grassroot Man As Running Mate – COKA Tells Bawumia

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

Former Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman Aspirant, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as COKA has proposed to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer on the criteria he should consider in selecting his running mate.

In one of his “COKA I CARE” statements on his social media page, the former Afigya Kwabre South Constituency Chairman said that Dr. Bawumia will be better off with a running mate who is popular and well accepted in the society.

According to him, aside from the popularity the said individual must be someone from Ashanti region who has changed the lives of the people around him.

“…The only person you need is someone who is popular and has changed the lives of others to add more votes to yours, nothing more, nothing less,” he said.

The statement was part of an advise he was giving to Dr. Bawumia on his stance when it came to the selection.

He suggested to Vice President Bawumia to be unwavering in his selection saying, the world will criticize him on any candidate he selects.

“Whoever Dr. Bawumia selects as his running mate, Ghanaians will talk about it, being negatively or positively. Even Jesus Christ, was criticized when he was doing good to mankind. His Excellency, Dr. Bawumia, please ask your boss, Nana Akufo-Addo when it was time for him to select his running mate in 2008 if he had listened to some people in and out of NPP, could we have had improved digitalization and many other achievements spearheaded by Dr. Bawumia’s office everywhere in Ghana by now?”

He said candidate Nana Akufo-Addo at the time stood firm “on his grounds” and was not hindered by the comments from other people.

“He stood on his grounds and justified why he wanted Dr. Bawumia to partner him. People will suggest others for their personal interest but you should remember that your running mate is about you.”

“Democracy is about numbers. When you visit social media, market places, churches, funeral grounds and ask whose name they have been hearing for funeral donations and also ask those around you, it will inform you that 99.9% of the people in Ashanti region are behind one grassroot person.

I can boldly tell that with a research data that l am privy to, of the 16 regional ministers, only 2 are uncomfortable with the popular candidate. Of the majority members of Parliaments only 8 are uncomfortable with the person. 16 regional chairmen only 2 are not comfortable and out of the 275 constituency chairmen only 17 are uncomfortable with the preferred choice. Those with eyes will see, those with pen know and those with ears will hear”.

A Daily Guide Report