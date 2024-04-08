Telecel, Huawei Sign New Framework Contract

Telecel and Huawei leadership teams after signing the contract

At the recently held Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Telecel Ghana and Huawei Ghana signed a new framework contract to promote cooperation and partnership for providing improved network experience and coverage in the country.

The new contract is aligned with Telecel’s vision to lead Africa’s digital revolution, connecting communities with sustainable and locally developed innovative connectivity methods, and inspiring technological advancements that pave the way for a thriving, interconnected continent.

It also reflects Huawei’s vision of bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected and intelligent world.

This signifies not only their commitment to each other but also unwavering confidence for the future of the telecommunications industry in Ghana.

With the shared consensus that Telecom plays a pivotal role in shaping the modern society, the two parties have worked together since 2023 to launch over 500 4G+ sites in record time.

The contract demonstrates the commitment of Telecel Ghana to improve coverage, capacity in hotspots and the overall availability of 4G services.

CEO of Telecel Ghana, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, affirmed Telecel’s commitment to collaborate closely with Huawei to harness the latest technologies and unmatched expertise to propel the evolution of modern network infrastructure and intelligence.

This symbiotic partnership is poised to unlock unparalleled opportunities, ushering users into an era of unparalleled, world-class mobile connectivity.

CEO of Carrier Business in Huawei Southern Africa, Samuel Chen, said based on a solid collaboration with Telecel Ghana, Huawei has strong commitment to accelerate the development of mobile data and fixed broadband. Tommy Liang, MD of Huawei Ghana, emphasized the promise to advance FinTech ecosystem for driving innovation and promoting economic growth.

By Samuel Boadi