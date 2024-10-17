WR Peace Council Chair Preaches Peace

Bishop Emmanuel Botwey

The Chairman of the Western Regional Peace Council, Bishop Emmanuel Botwey, has encouraged political commentators to refrain from making sweeping and unsubstantiated allegations against their opponents.

He has, therefore, asked Ghanaians, particularly politicians, to cultivate a culture of peace and do all within their power to ensure peaceful elections.

Bishop Botwey was speaking at a Gospel Peace Concert organised in Takoradi to promote peace ahead of the December 7 general election.

It was organised by the Hope Mind Foundation as part of its nationwide “Sing for Peace, Free and Fair Elections” campaign.

This initiative brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including religious leaders, politicians, and traditional leaders in the Western Region.

Notable gospel musicians like Uncle Ato, Joyce Blessing, and Efua Black graced the programme.

Bishop Botwey, who is also the Presiding Bishop of Christian Faith Church International in Takoradi, called on the security services to exercise restraint during the elections.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi