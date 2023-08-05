Yvonne Nelson Advocates Abstinence & Sexual Health Awareness At Alma Mater

Renowned actress Yvonne Nelson made a triumphant return to her alma mater, St Martin de Porres School to engage in an open conversation with pupils about the critical importance of abstaining from sex to prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unwanted pregnancies.

This is part of her newly launched “The Real Tour” to preach to young people in basic and high schools about the dangers of early sex and unprotected sex after the launch of her book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.”

The tour is also aimed at using her platforms for positive social change and promoting sexual health awareness.

She began the tour on Thursday at the St Martin de Porres campuses at Dansoman and Weija respectively.

She was accompanied by fellow actors, Prince David Osei, Solomon Fixon Owoo and Dr. Sussie Ankuh.

Yvonne passionately empowered the pupils to make informed decisions about their sexual health and well-being. Drawing from her own experiences and challenges, she candidly discussed the potential consequences of engaging in sex and the far-reaching impact it can have on one’s life.

With sincerity and empathy, she encouraged the pupils to prioritize their health and future by embracing abstinence as a valid choice.

She emphasized that abstaining from sexual activity can significantly reduce the risk of STIs and unplanned pregnancies, allowing them to focus on their education, personal growth, and fulfilling their dreams.

Prince David Osei who also spoke to the children encouraged them to report any elderly person, be it their uncles or aunties who try to play with their private parts or try to take advantage of them.

Dr. Sussie Ankuh spoke extensively about the different types of Sexually Transmitted Infections and their dangers to the life of children.

She encouraged them to stay away from sex.

At this point in their lives, she said their education should be their priority.

The event provided a safe and supportive space for the pupils to ask questions and express their concerns.

Yvonne and her team gracefully responded to each query from the children, emphasizing the significance of open communication with trusted adults, teachers, or healthcare professionals when addressing sensitive topics related to sexual health.

Through her visit, Yvonne Nelson effectively promoted the importance of sexual health awareness and responsible decision-making among young individuals.

The impactful discussion is expected to leave a lasting impression on the pupils, empowering them to make responsible choices in their lives.

Yvonne Nelson’s return to her alma mater served as a powerful reminder that celebrities can utilize their influence to positively impact society. Her dedication to promoting sexual health education and responsible behaviors is commendable and sets a strong example for both the younger generation and the entertainment industry.

As the event concluded on Thursday, the students expressed their gratitude for Yvonne’s visit, highlighting the significance of having such discussions in educational settings.

Yvonne and Prince David signed autographs and made time to take pictures with the children.

Yvonne and the team promised to return at a later date to have another session with the school’s acting club after a request by the school’s officials.