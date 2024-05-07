Mahama Will Destroy Whatever I’ve Done- Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Addo Akufo-Addo has strongly warned Ghanaians against handing over power to former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to Akufo-Addo, Mahama will destroy whatever successes his administration has achieved if he is elected president again.

Speaking at a mini-rally in Dobro after a visit to the premises of Blue Skies Limited, Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians, especially those who have recently turned 18, to participate in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise conducted by the Electoral Commission. He emphasized that the right to vote is the power of the people, and they must exercise it wisely.

“This is our election year, and the limited registration has started. Anybody who hasn’t registered and is eligible should go and register. This is because your right to vote is your power,” Akufo-Addo said.

The president further stated that he would be pleased to see his vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, elected as the next president of Ghana after the December polls. He urged Ghanaians to vote for the person he has worked with for the past seven and a half years, expressing his confidence in Bawumia’s ability to continue the work he has begun.

“Also, when the time is up for the voting, our job is simple. The person I defeated and my work, since I took over, seems not to please him, I cannot hand over power to such a person. He will destroy whatever we have done when he comes,” Akufo-Addo warned.

He added “…I am pleading with you to vote for the person I have worked with for the past seven and half years. I have faith in him and I know that he will come and continue the work I have begun as Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia.”

The Electoral Commission’s limited voter registration exercise began on May 7 and is expected to end on May 20, providing an opportunity for eligible Ghanaians who have recently turned 18 to register and exercise their right to vote in the upcoming general elections.

By Vincent Kubi