Marriage Is Sweeter Than I Expected- Kalybos

Kalybos and wife

Actor Kalybos has said he has found profound happiness in married life, lamenting that he should have taken the plunge into matrimony earlier in life.

In an interview with Felicia Osei on Onua FM, the actor, who tied the knot in 2023, shared his unexpected joy in marital bliss, confessing that the depth of its sweetness only became apparent after exchanging vows with his wife.

“I didn’t know marriage could be this sweet until I married the love of my life. If you wake up to realize someone cares and thinks about you more than yourself, it feels good…if I had known it, I would have married three years ago,” he said.

In November 2023, Kalybos said “I do” to his fiancée, Antwiwaa, in a star-studded wedding ceremony held in Kumasi.

The event was attended by esteemed figures in the entertainment industry, including actors Prince David Osei, James Gardiner, Jeneral Ntatia, and other well-known personalities.