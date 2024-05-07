Patapaa Eyes Indigo O2 Concert

Patapaa

Musician, Patapaa has expressed interest in hosting a concert at London’s prestigious Indigo O2 event centre.

This come after rapper Medikal organised a successful show at the same spot.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Patapaa expressed his interest, asking for contacts to book the renowned venue.

He wrote, “How do I book the Indigo O2? Any contact?”

O2 Indigo has been in the trends since Medikal staged his concert at the 2,750-capacity venue.

The concert featured performances from the likes of Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Sista Derby and Efya, among others, solidifying the unity among Ghanaian musicians.

The Indigo O2, known for hosting prestigious events, has become a sought-after venue for international artists, with Medikal’s successful concert adding to the list of acclaimed performances.

Patapaa’s interest in booking the Indigo O2 reflects the growing ambition of Ghanaian musicians to expand their reach beyond borders and showcase their talent to global audiences.