11-Year-Old Boy’s Body Recovered From Pit

The deceased body surrounded by firefighters

Personnel from the Adenta Fire Station of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have retrieved the body of an 11-year-old boy, Samuel Awalime, who reportedly drowned in a pit at Adenta Aviation.

The distress call was received by the station and a rescue team was immediately dispatched. The operation was led by DOIII Obosu, who coordinated efforts on the ground. Upon arrival, firefighters worked alongside personnel from the Ghana Police Service, as well as chiefs and members of the Adenta Traditional Council to conduct a search and recovery operation.

The collaboration between emergency responders and community leaders was key to managing the scene, controlling access, and ensuring the operation was carried out safely. After several hours of intensive work, the team successfully retrieved the boy’s body from the pit at approximately 10:50 a.m.

The body was subsequently handed over to the Ghana Police Service, Adenta Division, for preservation and further investigations to determine the exact circumstances leading to the incident. The incident has renewed calls from residents and traditional authorities for proper fencing and covering of abandoned pits and construction sites in the area, to prevent future tragedies involving children.

The Ghana National Fire Service has also advised the public to keep children away from uncovered pits, water reservoirs, and other hazardous areas, and to report such dangers to the Assembly or emergency services early.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke