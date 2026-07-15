Massive Turnout Marks National Clean-Up Exercise In Volta

Security personnel from 66 Artillery Regiment desilting gutters

The two-day nationwide clean-up exercise commenced in the Volta Region with a massive turnout as residents, public institutions, security agencies, and government departments joined efforts to restore environmental sanitation following recent flooding in parts of the country.

The exercise, which began around 5:00 a.m. on Friday, saw participants clean choked gutters, desilt drains, clear refuse dumps, and remove plastic waste from public spaces across various communities in the region.

Speaking to the media, the Ho Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Mr. Rogar Adjei, described the turnout as highly encouraging and commended institutions and residents for responding positively to the initiative.

According to him, the exercise demonstrates a collective commitment to keeping the environment clean and preventing future flood disasters. He, however, cautioned that existing sanitation laws would be enforced against individuals and institutions that fail to participate or engage in practices that undermine environmental cleanliness.

Some participants who spoke to the media lauded President John Dramani Mahama for initiating the nationwide clean-up campaign, describing it as timely and necessary in the aftermath of recent floods that affected several parts of the country.

One participant noted that the exercise had exposed the extent to which gutters had become clogged with sand, plastics, and other waste materials, which contribute significantly to flooding.

“Post-flooding, this exercise will help us clear our gutters and remove rubbish that could block drains and cause further flooding. It is a very good initiative, and we are pleased to be part of it,” the participant said.

He, however, stressed that the clean-up exercise should not be a one-off activity but should be sustained and organised more regularly.

He further urged residents to stop indiscriminately disposing of plastic waste and refuse into drains and along roadsides, noting that such practices eventually result in blocked waterways and flooding.

“We all witnessed the tragic flooding in Accra. To prevent similar occurrences, we must properly dispose of our waste, recycle where possible, and keep our environment clean at all times rather than waiting for disasters to occur before taking action,” he added.

Others called for increased public education and stronger collaboration among government institutions, communities, and sanitation agencies to promote environmental responsibility.

They emphasised that beyond cleaning exercises, there is a need for continuous sensitisation on the health implications of indiscriminate waste disposal and the importance of protecting waterways.

The participants appealed to all residents of the Volta Region to adopt proper sanitation practices to ensure cleaner and healthier communities.

FROM Daniel K. Orlando, Ho