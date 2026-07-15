15-Year-Old Boy Dies In Suame Fire

The gutted house

A 15-YEAR-old boy has reportedly been killed after an inferno totally razed down a nine-bedroom house at Tarkwa Maakro near Suame, in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, who has since been identified only as Hassan, was said to have been trapped inside his room around 11 p.m. on Monday when the blaze suddenly commenced.

According to reports, there were four other people in the house when the fire started, but they were lucky as they were able to flee from harm’s path to help save their lives.

Unfortunately for Hassan, his room was locked with a security door, which is popularly known as ‘China door’, and he was unable to open it during the fire outbreak.

Hassan, upon realising that his life was in danger, reportedly cried bitterly and begged for help from other occupants in the house, who couldn’t do anything to help.

Eyewitnesses report indicated that one Prince, who lives in the same house, said Hassan persistently called him to help rescue him, but he couldn’t go through the fire to save Hassan.

Officials of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were eventually called, and they rushed to the place to douse the blaze, but it was too late as Hassan had been killed already.

Meanwhile, the firefighters have commenced investigations to help ascertain what really caused the fire outbreak, which consumed the nine-bedroom house and household items.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi