Chief Imam Consoles Bereaved Dagbon

The late Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has expressed condolences to the elders and people of Dagbon following the death of Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II.

In a statement, the cleric said he extends his “condolences to the Elders of “Yani” and the people of Dagbon, as they mourn the Fallen Tree of royal honour and national pride.”

The passing away of Yaa Naa Abukari II, according to him, “is a great loss to the dual community of royalty and morality, for he served as Overlord of a traditional area largely Islamic. And Ghana would, forever, remember an icon whose voice helped shape nation-building of multiple dimensions: from moral mentorship to development championship.”

Throughout his reign, the Chief Imam observes, “His Majesty Yaa Naa Abukari II struck a reasonable balance between orthodoxy and modernity to drive the development of the Dagbon Kingdom. The King also stood for the values of unity, accountability, transparency, and honesty in service to humanity.”

In a spiritual reflection, His Eminence advises the Royal Court and the entire Kingdom of Dagbon to accept the irreparable loss as a divine decree stated in the following words of Allah: “Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return.” [Quran 2: 156]

He further prayed for Allah’s mercy for the soul of His Majesty Yaa Naa Abukari II and for peace in the traditional area.

The Spiritual Leader expressed the hope that the legacy of His Majesty Yaa Naa Abukari II would continue to inspire unity and stability in Dagbon and among the descendants of Gbewaa.