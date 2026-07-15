I Look Up To Tyler Perry – Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele

NOLLYWOOD ACTRESS and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, has opened up about her journey in the film industry, saying she has never been ashamed of her humble beginnings and continues to learn from those who came before her.

In a post on X, the ‘Jenifa’ star credited American filmmaker Tyler Perry as one of her biggest inspirations, noting that she learned a lot from watching his films, especially in storytelling and writing.

“I’ve never been ashamed of my humble beginnings, and I never will be. Tyler Perry is one of my role models and I learnt a lot from watching his films, especially when it came to storytelling and writing. There is absolutely nothing wrong with learning from someone you admire. In fact, that’s how many great journeys begin,” she wrote.

Funke Akindele said that over the years, she expanded her knowledge, attended workshops, and sharpened her craft through experience to find her own voice.

“Over the years, I broadened my knowledge, attended workshops, sharpened my craft through experience, and found my own voice. And I’m still learning because growth never stops,” she stressed.

The actress also expressed gratitude that a new generation of filmmakers now looks up to her work, saying, “Today, many upcoming filmmakers say they’ve learnt from my work, and I’m truly grateful for that. That’s how creativity is passed on. We learn, we grow and we inspire others.”

She ended her message with advice to creatives: “Never be ashamed of where you started. Keep learning. Keep growing.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke