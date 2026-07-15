‘Hyebre Sesafo’ Is My All-Time Favourite – Obaapa Christy

Obaapa Christy

Ghanaian Gospel Artiste, Obaapa Christy, has revealed that throughout her musical career which spans over two decades, her song ‘Hyebre Sesafo’ is her all-time favourite.

Speaking in an interview on GHOne’s ‘Rythmz’, Obaapa Christy opined that the song was birthed out of her current situation at the time of release.

“Hyebre Sesafo has been one of my all-time favourite songs. It holds a special place in my heart and sparked my love for music. It’s a song that is spirit-filled and I can testify on how the song has been a blessing to me,” she said.

Obaapa Christy’s flagship annual gospel event is dubbed the ‘Royal Praise Concert’. It features powerful worship, praise, and performances by renowned gospel ministers.

The highly-anticipated event is scheduled across two major cities. Accra Edition: August 9, 2026, at the UPSA Auditorium. Kumasi Edition: August 16, 2026, at the Church of Pentecost, Bantama.

Themed around the biblical “royal priesthood” (1 Peter 2:9), attendees are encouraged to dress in royal apparel.

Born Christiana Adwoa Twene, she rose to fame in the mid-2000s with hits like ‘Meti Ase’ and ‘Hyebre Sesafo’. She won Gospel Artiste of the Year at the 2007 Ghana Music Awards. In 2008, she was conferred with a National Honour by former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke