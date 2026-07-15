Brighton Sign Croatia Defender Luka VuškovićIn Club- Record £46m Deal

Luka Vušković

Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of highly rated Croatian defender, Luka Vušković, from Tottenham Hotspur for a club-record £46 million, with the 19-year-old putting pen to paper on a five-year contract that includes the option of a further year.

The Seagulls had two offers rejected before reaching an agreement, with the overall value of the transfer potentially rising to £50 million through performance-related add-ons.

Vušković joined Tottenham in 2025 after agreeing a move from Croatian side Hajduk Split two years earlier. However, he spent last season on loan at German club Hamburg, where he impressed with six goals in 30 Bundesliga appearances and was named the league’s Rookie of the Season while earning a place in the Team of the Year.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler said the club had closely monitored the defender’s development and believes he has the qualities to thrive in the Premier League.

“Last season he demonstrated he can play at a very high level and we want to help him build on that within our environment,” Hurzeler said, while stressing that the young defender will need time to adapt to English football.

Vušković arrives as a replacement for Dutch centre-back, Jan Paul van Hecke, who has moved to Tottenham in a £52 million deal.

A product of Hajduk Split’s academy, Vušković became the youngest player to feature in Croatia’s top flight at 16 before later becoming the club’s youngest goalscorer. He has also earned six senior caps for Croatia, scoring once, and made his FIFA World Cup debut against England last month.

Brighton begin their 2026/27 Premier League campaign at home against Aston Villa on August 23.