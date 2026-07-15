Hearts Of Oak Close In On Nebojsa Kapor Appointment

NebojÅ¡a Kapor

Hearts of Oak are in advanced negotiations to appoint Bosnian tactician, NebojÅ¡a Kapor, as their new head coach, aiming to finalise the official paperwork before the highly anticipated upcoming football season kicks off.

According to a report by sports journalist, Shaban Mohammed, the former Tema Youth and Medeama SC trainer is heavily expected to take over the Phobians’ rebuilding efforts following the sudden departure of previous strategist Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

The club aims to quickly restore the continental giants’ dominant status within the highly competitive Ghana Premier League landscape.

Simultaneously, iconic former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Olele Kingston, is strongly tipped to join Kapor’s incoming technical team as the new goalkeeper trainer to significantly strengthen the backroom staff operations.

The club management is reportedly acting very quickly to conclude these critical appointments and initiate strategic player acquisitions as crucial pre-season preparations rapidly approach.

The board of directors is pulling out all stops to ensure that the technical direction of the capital club is firmly secured well ahead of the demanding league campaign.

Devoted club supporters are anxiously waiting for the final confirmation of Kapor, hoping his vast tactical experience in the local top flight will inject much-needed discipline and consistency into the young playing body.