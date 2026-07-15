GFA To Host 2026 Elite U-17 Girls Colts Championship In Prampram

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will organise the 2026 Elite U-17 Girls Colts Championship from July 30 to August 4 at the GFA Technical Centre in Prampram as part of efforts to strengthen women’s football at the grassroots level.

The six-day tournament is aimed at discovering and developing the country’s brightest young female football talents while providing them with a competitive platform to showcase their abilities.

The championship forms a key part of the GFA’s Women’s Football Strategy and supports FIFA’s Talent Development Scheme, both of which focus on building sustainable pathways for emerging players and improving youth football development across the country.

Young footballers from different parts of the country will compete during the tournament, with coaches and talent scouts expected to closely monitor performances in search of players capable of progressing to Ghana’s national youth teams.

Beyond the competition, the event reflects the GFA’s long-term commitment to nurturing the next generation of female footballers and creating more opportunities for girls to excel in the sport.

The Association believes the championship will not only enhance player development but also contribute to the continued growth of women’s football in Ghana by identifying future stars and inspiring more young girls to pursue the game.

By Wletsu Ransford