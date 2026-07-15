Carlos Queiroz Earns $80,000 Monthly Salary – Sports Minister Confirms

Carlos Queiroz and Kofi Adams

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has clarified that Black Stars head coach, Carlos Queiroz, earns $80,000 per month, dismissing widespread reports that the Portuguese tactician receives a monthly salary of $100,000.

Queiroz was appointed as Ghana’s head coach ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Otto Addo was dismissed in March. Although the 73-year-old signed a short-term contract with the Ghana Football Association, the financial details of his deal were not made public at the time, fueling speculation over his wages.

Speaking in an interview Mr. Adams set the record straight, insisting that the former Iran, Egypt and Colombia coach earns less than what had been reported.

“Carlos Queiroz earns $80,000 a month, not the $100,000 that had been speculated,” the Buem Member of Parliament said.

Queiroz guided the Black Stars to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup for the first time since the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

Ghana began their campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Panama before battling to a goalless draw against England. A 2-1 defeat to Croatia in their final Group C fixture saw the Black Stars finish third in the standings, which was enough to secure a place in the Round of 32.

However, Ghana’s World Cup journey came to an end after a 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the knockout stage.

Despite the exit, Queiroz’s performance has reportedly impressed the Ghana Football Association and the Ministry of Sports, with the veteran coach expected to be offered a two-year contract extension to remain in charge of the national team.

The Black Stars will now shift their focus to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where they have been drawn in Group C alongside CÃ´te d’Ivoire, Somalia and The Gambia. The qualification campaign is scheduled to begin in September.