13 Arrested Over Galamsey In Savannah

The Savannah Regional Security Council, has arrested 13 suspected illegal miners at Bamboi area in the Savannah Region.

The suspects include five Chinese nationals and eight Ghanaians, who were apprehended during an operation by the Savannah Regional Security Council.

As part of the operation, nine excavators and other mining equipment were seized by the security personnel.

The Savannah Regional Minister, Mr. Salisu Be-Awuribe, told journalists that the level of destructions necessitated the operation by the Savannah Regional Security Council.

“We received reports about the environmental damage caused by mining activities in this area, and after visiting the sites, I must say I am shocked, heartbroken, and saddened by the extent of the destruction,” he stated.

He warned that the security personnel will deal severely with any individual or groups engaged in illegal mining in the region, and advised them to voluntarily vacate their various sites.

Residents in the Savannah Region have called on government to implement drastic measures to tackle the illegal mining menace, as the illegal activities especially along the Black Volta in the Bamboi area of the Savannah Region have become a serious concern, as significant sections of the river have been heavily polluted.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bamboi