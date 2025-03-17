Basintale Heads Immigration

CGI/Mr. Samuel Basintale Amadu

President John Mahama has appointed Mr. Samuel Basintale Amadu as the new Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

He takes over from Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi who had earlier sought permission from the president to proceed on leave prior to retiring from the Service.

The new Comptroller-General has 32 years’ experience in the GIS.

His vast experience spans immigration enforcement, border security, intelligence, regulatory compliance, and international relations. Having served in multiple high-profile roles, he has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, strategic policy implementation, and operational efficiency in Ghana’s immigration sector.

With extensive knowledge of both national and international immigration laws and policies, Mr. Amadu has played a pivotal role in enhancing the effectiveness of Ghana’s immigration framework. He has worked closely with government agencies, security forces, and international bodies to strengthen border management, enforce immigration regulations, and develop policies that promote national security and international cooperation.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Degree in Psychology with Philosophy – University of Ghana, Legon (2000), Postgraduate Certificate in Public Administration (with Distinction) – Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) (2005), and a Master of Arts (MA) Degree in International Affairs – Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy (LECIAD), University of Ghana (2008), including a certification in Immigration Law.

He has held various positions in the GIS since joining in September 1993.

He was overall Best Cadet &Best in Academics (2004) – Ghana Immigration Academy, Assin Fosu, and recognised for his outstanding contributions to Ghana’s immigration policy reforms and enforcement.