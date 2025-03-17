2025 Budget Will Worsen Economic Crisis – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has strongly criticised the government’s 2025 budget, arguing that it fails to provide a much-needed economic reset and instead exacerbates the country’s ongoing economic crisis.

Addressing the media in Parliament recently, the NPP MP outlined various concerns, highlighting what he described as misplaced priorities, continued hardship for Ghanaians, and a lack of concrete solutions to pressing national issues.

According to him, the government’s spending priorities are skewed, with excessive allocations to the Office of Government Machinery (OGM) at the expense of critical sectors.

They revealed that compensation for OGM alone stands at GH¢2.7 billion—an amount disproportionately high compared to the total compensation budget of GH¢9 billion for 12 ministries combined.

This, he argued, reflects a fundamental misallocation of resources that fails to address the economic needs of ordinary Ghanaians.

Rising Cost of Living and Electricity Prices

He warned that the cost of living is set to rise further due to government policies embedded in the budget.

He criticised the introduction of a quarterly adjustment of electricity tariffs, which will result in power prices increasing every three months.

Additionally, he accused the government of clandestinely removing subsidies on gas supplied to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), causing gas prices to rise from $7.8 to $8.4 per MMBT.

This move, he said, will lead to higher electricity costs and place further financial strain on households and businesses.

Fuel Prices, Transport Costs Set to Rise

Concerns were also raised about the government’s silence on interventions to stabilise fuel prices.

The Minority noted that despite the rising cost of fuel, the budget failed to introduce any measures to cushion consumers. Without policy interventions, they argued, fuel prices will continue to increase, subsequently leading to higher transport fares—further burdening ordinary Ghanaians.

Food Price Inflation and Agricultural Challenges

He also criticised the government’s handling of food inflation. While acknowledging the continuation of agricultural programmes, Mr. Nkrumah pointed out that the budget fails to address critical issues such as poor food storage, inadequate transportation infrastructure, and a liberalised pricing regime.

Without tackling these challenges, the MP warned, food prices will remain high, making it harder for Ghanaians to afford basic necessities.

Unemployment and Job Freeze

Mr. Nkrumah expressed deep concern over the worsening unemployment crisis, arguing that the budget does nothing to create new job opportunities.

He pointed to a government-imposed freeze on public sector recruitment, which they say will severely impact young job seekers.

Additionally, he criticised the government’s economic projections, noting that growth is expected to drop from 5.7% to 4.4%.

According to him, this decline will further limit job creation, making it difficult for the private sector to absorb the growing number of unemployed youth.

Infrastructure and Health

The Minority MP also criticised the government’s failure to adequately fund infrastructure projects.

He questioned the viability of the “Big Push” initiative, which promised a $10 billion infrastructure investment over four years but has been allocated less than $1 billion in the 2025 budget.

He again raised concerns over the future of the Agenda 111 hospital project, arguing that the budget provides no clear funding plan to complete the remaining health facilities.

The MP also expressed disappointment that key concerns raised by Ghanaians before the budget—such as cost-of-living challenges, unemployment, infrastructure investment, education, and healthcare—were not adequately addressed in the 2025 economic policy.

He lamented that, instead of providing relief, the government’s policies would worsen the economic burden on citizens.

He accused the government of failing to provide any policy intervention to stabilise fuel prices, contradicting its own campaign promises.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House