World Glaucoma Week 2025 Launched

The Glaucoma Patient Association of Ghana (GpAG) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health has organised a press launch for the World Glaucoma Week 2025 in Accra on the theme: “Uniting for a Glaucoma free world”.

Speaking at the launch, the Director of Technical Coordination at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Hafez Adam Taher, noted that the ministry is committed to promoting eye health in the country.

He highlighted efforts being made by the ministry in collaboration with other agencies to address glaucoma in the country, thus increasing public education campaigns on glaucoma awareness and regular eye screenings, expanding access to eye care services at the primary healthcare levels, and equipping health facilities with the necessary diagnostic tools and trained personnel to bring the disease under control.

He disclosed that glaucoma surgery has been included in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) benefit package, as well as reduction of taxes on imported drugs for the treatment of the disease, to help reduce financial burden on patients and the families of affected persons.

Dr. Hafez advised Ghanaians above 40 years, individuals with conditions like diabetes and hypertension, to go for regular check-ups in order for early detection and management of the disease.

Also, the Director of Eye Care Secretariat, Dr. Afake Honametor, explained that glaucoma is a disease that does not indicate symptoms at the initial stage until a screening or check is done on the eye, adding that it also results in irreversible blindness.

He noted that research suggests that Africans are most likely to get the disease and be blinded by glaucoma.

He again explained that family history is a risk factor for an individual to be affected by the disease.

He encouraged parents to pay critical attention to their children whenever they complain about their sight.

The President of GpAG, Mr. Harrison K. Abutiate, highlighted that 700,000 Ghanaians are living with the condition whiles 60,000 are blind from the condition, and over 360,000 people do not know they have the disease.

He disclosed that, glaucoma, an eye disease or condition that damages the optic nerve which carries visual information to the brain, can lead to vision loss or blindness when not detected early.

He advised individuals to use medications prescribed by ophthalmologist or eye care professionals.

Mr. Abutiate suggested that regular eye checks should be done in both public and private facilities at least once a year during World Glaucoma Week, to help create awareness on glaucoma.

