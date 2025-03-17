Minister Donates To Muslim Community For Ramadan

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu (M) offering prayers for Ahmed Ibrahim (L)

The Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, has donated food items to the Muslim community ahead of the Eid-al-fitr celebration.

The minister, who was accompanied by the Chief Director and some officials from the ministry, first visited the office of the National Chief Imam and donated 50 bags of rice and 50 bags of sugar.

The minister’s next point of call was at the office of Ahlu-Sunnah, Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission and Shia Muslim community in Accra where he also made a similar donation of 20 bags of rice, 20 bags of sugar and an undisclosed sum of money to each of them.

Mr. Ibrahim said the gesture by government was a token to support Muslims, especially the less privileged during the month of Ramadan.

He said as a ministry that serves as an interface between the government and religious groups, it was important that he introduces himself to the leaders of the religious groups to seek their blessings before he starts work.

He said it was important for the country to continue to revere its leaders who could provide pieces of advice, especially to the youth, citing the example of the National Chief Imam who has transitioned through various governments; from the late President Jerry Rawlings to President John Mahama.

He said the office of the Chief Imam has become part of the country’s governance architecture, serving as office for institutional memory and religious co-existence.

He also hinted that the ministry will soon request representatives from the Muslim community as it works towards establishing a taskforce to organise and implement President’s Mahama’s proposal for a National Prayer and Thanksgiving Service.

The sector minister further assured the leadership of the Muslim community of his readiness to continuously work with them to help address some of the challenges facing the chieftaincy institution, while urging them to continuously promote religious tolerance, which has long been an asset for the country.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, in his response, expressed gratitude to officials from the ministry and prayed for God’s guidance and direction for the minister to succeed in his new role, while calling on Ghanaians to also pray for the President to achieve his vision for the country.

National Imam of the Ahlu-Sunnah Wal Jamaah, Sheikh Umar Ibrahim Imam, Head and Missionary in-charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ghana, Alhaji Maulvi Noor Mohammed Bin Salih and the National Imam of the Shia Muslim community, Sheikh Abubakar Ahmad Kamaludeen also thanked the minister for the visit, having been appointed few weeks ago.

Sheikh Umar Ibrahim Imam of the Ahlu-Sunnah Wal Jamaah and Alhaji Maulvi Noor Mohammed Bin Salih of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, who presented some Islamic books to the minister, also pledged to support and collaborate with him to achieve the vision of the Religious Ministry, which has now been aligned with the Local Government Ministry.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah