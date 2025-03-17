Selecta DY Joins Kessben Family

Selecta DY

Renowned radio broadcaster Daniel Yeboah, known in the radio industry as Selecta DY, has joined the Kessben family.

With years of experience in the radio industry, Selecta DY will provide Kessben FM listeners with an exciting reggae programme.

Selecta DY, who is a remarkable presenter when it comes to radio presentations of reggae/dancehall and Afro-dancehall, is the host of Kessben FM‘s reggae/dancehall programme, Reggae Court, which airs Monday through Thursday.

Over the years, Selecta DY has established himself in the media and entertainment industry thanks to his versatile presentation skills.

The radio presenter, in a chat with BEATWAVES, recounted his journey from various stations including V1 TV, Global FM, and Vibe FM 91.9 among others.

Selecta DY, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Reggae Court Empire, expressed gratitude to some of his colleagues who have supported him in diverse ways throughout his career.

He has proven to have a unique style and a positive personality, according to a close associate.

He added that Selecta DY is among a few radio presenters who think radio should only be used to promote cultural values and inform the public about topics that have an impact on society’s development.

His trump card has been his interviewing skills, and he could boast of solid experience in the radio industry.

According to him, he has never regretted joining Kessben FM because he sees the radio station as a gateway to becoming one of Ghana’s finest voices on radio.

Having won the hearts of myriad listeners due to his style of presentation, Selecta DY disclosed that he would continue to work hard to maintain his image on the radio scene.

By Florence Asamoah Adom