20,000 Uncollected Passports Across Ghana

THE MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has lamented over the high numbers of uncollected passports nationwide.

According to her, from 2010 to 2018, there were 20,000 uncollected passports nationwide.

She explained “meanwhile, the office continues to be saddled with uncollected passports.”

She disclosed that “about 20,000 printed passports spanning the period 2010 to 2018 remain to be collected across the country.”

The Minister was addressing journalists on Wednesday in Accra after commissioning two new passport centres in Koforidua and Tema.

She noted “attempts were made to publish the names and passport numbers of some uncollected passports, but this seemed to have infringed on Data Protection Laws of the country.”

She added “the Ministry is therefore discussing alternative methods of informing the public on uncollected passports.”

However, she stated that government would consider steps to address the situation.

The Minister added “the Ministry is also considering a home delivery service option to reduce the incidence of uncollected passports.”

BY Melvin Tarlue