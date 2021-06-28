2021 Census: Veep Bawumia Household Counted

The household of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was Monday morning, June 28 counted as part of the ongoing 2021 Population and Housing Census.

The enumeration was led by the Board Chair of the Ghana Statistical Service, Dr Grace Bediako,.

The exercise took place at his residence in Accra.

In brief remarks, Dr Bawumia urged everyone living within the country to cooperate with Census Enumerators to ensure a successful exercise.

The Vice President entreated respondents to provide accurate information to the Enumerators for accurate data to inform policy formulation and decision-making.

The GSS is mandated by law to conduct a head count of all persons resident in Ghana every 10 years, which would provide the government and researchers insight into the population dynamics, in order to do proper development projection.

According to GSS, the country stands to benefit enormously because it would guide development plans, implementation of policies and programmes, monitoring, evaluation and reporting.

For instance, African Union’s Agenda 2063, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and National Development Agenda advocate for accurate data for planning.

“Therefore, I call on everybody not only to be part of the exercise, but also, provide a more credible and quality data for our dear country and make use of the Census call centre to ensure that all persons are counted.

“Reminding the country that the Census is both a legal obligation and a civic responsibility.

He asked persons who had either refused to provide responses or requested for payment from Census Enumerators to avail themselves and refrain from demanding money or other favours before providing the required information.