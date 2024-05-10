Xabi Alonso’s side have ended Bayern Munich’s dominance of German football to win the Bundesliga, they are one game away from reaching a first European final in over two decades, and are on an incredible run of 48 games unbeaten.

That streak is already a record for a team from one of Europe’s big five leagues – the Bundesliga, Premier League, Ligue 1, La Liga and Serie A.

But if they can keep it going for just five more games then it could see them pull off arguably one of the greatest achievements in football history – an invincible treble.

With the league title wrapped up, they could still add the German Cup and Europa League to their trophy cabinet this season.

“We want to stay unbeaten and we know every week it gets tougher,” says Alonso.

“Everyone wants to beat us.”

On Thursday, Leverkusen host Roma in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final.

After winning the first leg 2-0 in Italy last week, they are in prime position to progress and raise hopes of a first European trophy in 36 years – something that appeals more for the players than keeping their unbeaten run going.

“If we have to lose some games, such as the second leg 1-0, we will not say no if it takes us to the final,” Leverkusen midfielder Amine Adli said.

“Our mentality is to win every game and we will try to do this. Nothing is done and we’ve seen a lot of comebacks in football in the last year.

“You can never say the job is done.”