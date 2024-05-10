MTN FA Cup Semis Thrills At Sogakope

The Ghana Premier League takes a backseat this weekend as the focus switches to the MTN FA Cup, with an enticing semi-finals of the competition dominating the agenda across tomorrow and Sunday.

Defending champions Dreams FC face Bofoakwa Tano this Sunday, with Nsoatreman FC taking on Legon Cities tomorrow.

Nsoatreman FC and Legon Cities will set the ball rolling when the two Premier League sides meet in the first semi-final at the WAFA Park in Sogakope, before Dreams FC battle Bofoakwa Tano in the other semi-final match at the same venue on Sunday.

Nsoatreman FC and Legon Cities head into this weekend’s MTN FA Cup showdown on the back of a defeat in the Ghana Premier League.

The Nsoatre-based side lost 1-0 at relegation-threatened Heart of Lions, while Cities lost 2-0 at Asante Kotoko.

With the Royals likely to finish the season in mid-table, the MTN FA Cup is the last chance for Paa Kwesi Fabian’s men to win a silverware in an attempt to salvage their 2023-24 campaign.

The road to the semi-finals started off brilliantly for Legon Cities as they smashed city rivals Accra Lions 3-0 in the Round of 64.

