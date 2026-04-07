280 Slabs of Suspected India Hemp Seized in Upper West Region

Two Hundred and Eighty (280) suspected Indian hemp made up of 218 compressed slabs, Fifty Four (54) parcels, and eight (8) other assorted consignments of substances are in the possession of the Upper West Regional Police Command after intensified coordinated operations and intelligence against drug trafficking and abuse in the region.

According to the police report, on April 3, 2026, a patrol team intercepted a taxi Toyota Corolla vehicle at Eremon in the Lawra District, leading to the discovery of One Hundred and Forty (140) compressed slabs of the substance. Two suspects, namely Dennis Domoyel and Clovis Saame, were arrested.

Further, on April 1, 2026, police personnel on duty at the Wa-Loho barrier retrieved Fifty-One (51) compressed slabs from a Royal VVIP bus traveling from Wa towards Jirapa. Three (3) suspects identified as Stephen Lomotey, Solomon King, and Urilius Tobopalee were also arrested.

Police say that over the past four (4) weeks, the Command has recorded a series of narcotic seizures across multiple districts, including Eremon in Lawra District, Nadowli barrier, and Loho in the Nadowli-Kaleo District, Charhe, and Siriyiri in the Wa Municipality, and Hamile in the Lambussie District.

The report indicates that in most instances, substances are always northbound, heading towards the Hamile direction for delivery.

Meanwhile, the suspects are currently at various stages of prosecution and investigation. While the vehicles are impounded, the Command has cautioned transport owners and unions to desist from allowing their vehicles to be used as couriers of illicit drugs, as their vehicles risk forfeiture to the state, in addition to prosecution of owners when caught.