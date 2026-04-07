G/A Minister Hot Over #FixTheStreetLights Demo 

Linda Ocloo

Social media, particularly X, is trending with the hashtag #FixTheStreetLights, a call to the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, to fix the city’s unlit streets as a matter of urgency.

This campaign, championed by commentator Kalyjay, has garnered over half a million views and reactions on X, ranking number four in Ghana, as users voice safety fears from risky drives to ‘kwashey boys’, also known as thieves, threats.

In a post, Kalyjah wrote, “The Greater Accra Regional Minister is doing a terrible job at keeping the city bright. A terrible job. Accra is so dark at night. President @JDMahama, Accra is so dark at night, and drivers struggle to see.”

Mr. Ceyram wrote, “As we fault the Regional Minister, let’s not leave out the MCEs/DCEs. Their assemblies generate a lot of IGF, and part of their action plan covers maintenance of streetlights. Most of the assemblies here involve fixing their own streetlights, like what is happening currently in Ho.”

This campaign is in reaction to the Minister’s pledge during her ministerial vetting to fix 70% of non-functional streetlights within her first 50 days in office, starting early 2025, to boost city security and visibility.

As of March 27, 2025, she reported repairing lights on 129 streets, including the George Bush Highway, although some reports noted continued challenges in parts of the region later in the year. However, she noted that some key roads, including the Tema Motorway and the Accra-Tema Beach Road, remained unlit due to ongoing construction works.

“There are maintenance works on streetlights on portions of the N1 (Tetteh Quarshie to Kasoa), N6 (Achimota to Amasaman), and N4 (Shiashie to Oyibi) by the Ghana Highways Authority, and the contractor is on-site with works ongoing,” she added.

BY PrinceFiifi Yorke